Male stripper stabs man in eyes, thought he was a cannibal, police say

KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) – A stripper from Tampa who believed his partner was a cannibal stabbed him in the eyes with a pen and shoved a piece of wood down his throat, WTVJ reports.

Justin Calhoun, 24, was arrested Monday for attacking Mark Brann, 67, according to a Key West police report.

According to WTVJ, the report states Calhoun told police he and Brann had been in a sexual relationship and he often stayed with Brann.

Calhoun stated the couple got into an argument because Calhoun believed Brann was a cannibal.

According to the report, the two got into an argument and Brann picked up a gun.

Calhoun said he was able to wrestle the gun away from Brann, but the gun jammed.

At that point, the report states, Calhoun stabbed Brann in both eyes with a pen and stuffed a piece of wood broken off a dresser into his mouth.

The report also states Calhoun stomped the wood further into Brann’s mouth and hit him in the head and throat with a dresser drawer.

Calhoun told officers he jumped out of the bedroom window while naked as Brann’s roommate tried to enter the room.

Calhoun said he avoided Key West police for several hours, but he was finally taken into custody.

Brann was taken to a hospital in critical condition and is on a breaking machine, according to the report and WPTV.

Calhoun remains in jail without bond.

