Man shot in self-defense steals, then crashes truck

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a South Carolina man got shot for threatening people with a pressure washer, then punched a woman in the face while stealing a truck he later crashed.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said 27-year-old Mark Day of Summerville is charged with four counts of assault and battery and two counts of carjacking.

Koon says Day ran from a home in Lexington County after a man shot him in the upper body in self-defense. When two strangers in a truck stopped to check on him, Day opened the door, repeatedly punched the passenger and pulled her out, then pushed the driver out and drove away.

Koon says he crashed near Chapin “moments later.”

Day was in the hospital Monday with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

