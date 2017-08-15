Man survives accidentally piercing his heart with nail gun

PESHTIGO, Wisc. (KRON) — A Wisconsin man is lucky to be alive after a freak accident earlier this summer.

While working on his home, Doug Bergeson accidentally shot a nail into his chest.

He says he was finishing up on a fireplace when he dropped the nail gun.

This is when the gun shot a three-inch framing nail straight into his heart.

The piece of metal pierced his heart at the speed of a 22 bullet.

His wife was at church when it happened.

He says it didn’t hurt much, and he was even able to drive himself 12 miles to the hospital.

Luckily, he knew better than to try to pull it out on his own.

Doctors say had he tried to do so, the results could have been catastrophic.

The outcome also would have been much different if the nail had struck a main artery – which it almost did.

The thickness of a piece of printer paper was the difference between life and death.

“Must have had somebody watching over me,” Bergeson said. “Because it was close.”

Bergeson was rushed into emergency surgery and has since made a miraculous recovery.

He has a scar on his chest, but no permanent damage.

More stories you may like on 7News

SC power company withdraw request to abandon nuclear power plant project South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) has withdrawn a request to shut down construction of two nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer, according to…

SC coaches dispute national report’s safety study A new study from the Korey Stringer Institute ranks South Carolina as one of the worst states for high school sports safety. Several coaches…

Greenville Co. Council reconsiders controversial votes GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council is ready for another round. After voting 11 to 1 to pass an ordinance that will stop the…

Robbery reported in parking lot of Greenville gas station Officers are investigating reports of a robbery in the parking lot of a gas station in Greenville.

Ex-SC trooper who shot man at traffic stop gets 3 years A former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who shot an unarmed man during a traffic stop in 2014 has been sentenced to more than three y…