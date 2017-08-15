Oconee Co. brings Rosetta Stone into the classroom

OCONEE CO, SC (WSPA) – The School District of Oconee County is bringing Rosetta Stone into the classroom in hopes of helping students become bilingual.

The district started with a pilot program at Orchard Park Elementary School last year.

After successful results, the district is now expanding the program to all 5000 elementary school students.

Students will use Rosetta Stone in the classroom and at home to learn their choice of Spanish, French, German, Japanese or Mandarin Chinese.

“It just constantly spirals and builds on itself. It’s a very natural process, the same way we learned English as babies and toddlers,” said Josh Wittrock, the principal of Orchard Park Elementary School. “At no time do they ever see an English translation of that word, so they might see a ball and they see an unfamiliar word and then have to figure out that that means ball. Then later on that ball might be held by a girl and you realize that the new word is the word girl.”

At seven years old, Sophie Crain is heading into second grade.

She’s already had a year of learning the basics of Spanish using Rosetta Stone.

“I’ve learned how to say bicycle and books and stuff like that,” she told 7News.

Spanish was Sophie’s choice because she’s heard it before in grocery stores and libraries.

Now she’s hoping to master Spanish for a very important reason.

“If I learn all of it then I can talk to other people,” she said.

Oconee County is one of five districts in the state implementing this Rosetta Stone program.

After just one year, they’re already seeing amazing results.

“One of our teachers at one point remarked about midway through the year that it sounded like it was the United Nations around here because kids were just speaking to each other. We’re seeing it in our kids’ test scores as well. We saw tremendous growth in our reading and our math scores and that goes back to that research that they become better problem solvers, better thinkers, better critical thinker,” Wittrock said.

With international companies like BMW and Michelin in the area, students are learning languages they’ll be able to use for life and in their careers.

Sophie’s already looking forward to her next big milestone in Spanish.

“How to talk in sentences because I have no idea how to do that right now,” she said.

“Especially in a very rural area like ours, we’re really proud of how much we’ve opened the world up for our students and how much culture our students have been exposed to through this program,” Wittrock told 7News.

According to Rosetta Stone, the state of South Carolina has shown more interest in early language learning than any other state.

With kids picking up the program in Kindergarten, they could be bilingual by the time they head to middle school.