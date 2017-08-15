Pickens County economy sees impact from new business announcements

Another manufacturing company announces they are headed to the Upstate. SafePlast is a manufacturer of hose binding products and they plan to launch a new facility in Pickens County.

This announcement is the seventh in the last 17 months bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area. But these new companies don’t just bring new jobs, but new people who help the overall economy.

“We are seeing the additional disposable income the addition discretionary income in our retail establishments and money going into investments in housing,” said Ray Farley, Executive Director of Alliance Pickens.

In the state of South Carolina, the manufacturing workforce has grown by 17 percent since 2010 with the announcement of more than 95,000 new jobs according to the Department of Commerce.