SC coaches dispute national report’s safety study

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A new study from the Korey Stringer Institute ranks South Carolina as one of the worst states for high school sports safety. According to this study, South Carolina sits at number 40, while North Carolina sits at the top spot.

The Institute ranked every state on the health and safety policies related to the leading causes of sudden death and injury for high school athletes.

The study looks at a few areas, but there’s three sections related to injuries: heat stroke, head injuries, and sudden cardiac arrest.

Todd Staley, the Athletics Director for Spartanburg High School, said he’s not happy with South Carolina’s ranking.

“That study was done by information they found online, at various high school league websites or other sources they could find for state information. I don’t believe they ever stepped foot in a school,” Staley said.

Bob Gardner, the executive director for the National Federation of State High School Associations, is also unhappy with the study.

He issued a statement saying in part “A review of state association websites, such as the one employed by KSI, is an incomplete measurement of the efforts employed by states to assist their member schools with heat, heart and head issues. Providing more research data, as well as funds to enact more prevention programs, would be much more useful than giving grades to these associations.”

Staley said the coaches at Spartanburg High School are required to take yearly classes on concussion protocol, heat stoke, and on sudden cardiac arrest. They also have hydration stations for athletes before, during, and after practice, and are using brand new concussion testing methods.