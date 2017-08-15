SC police capture attempted murder suspect, ‘Cinderella’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The man Horry County Police dubbed Air Force One Cinderella is now in police custody.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, Kenneth ‘Kelo’ Jackson, wanted for attempted murder, was arrested. The department announced the suspect’s capture Tuesday morning.

Jackson was known to Horry County officers as Cinderella, after he lost a red Air Force One tennis shoe running from a location on June 15 where police were attempting to serve a warrant on a suspected felon. Jackson left his “glass slipper” at a business on US-501 and Canal Street.

Horry County Police were assisted by the US Marshals Task Force, SLED and the ATF Gang Task Force in Jackson’s arrest.

