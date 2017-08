COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) has withdrawn a request to shut down construction of two nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer, according to WLTX.

They report the decision might not mean the company will continue construction.

SCE&G says they don’t think they should move forward with the request with the Public Service Commission now that the state is looking for options to restart construction, according to WLTX.