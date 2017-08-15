Search continues for escaped inmate in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – The search is still underway for an escaped inmate. This is happening in Greenwood where the Sheriff’s Office has been searching for hours.

“You always are on guard when anybody escapes from law enforcement,” said Greenwood County resident Leslie Spears. “It’s scary.”

Authorities said an inmate broke out of the detention center around 1:14 Tuesday.

Sheriff Dennis Kelly says a county employee across the street first notified authorities. Sheriff Kelly says 6 inmates were in a recreation area when Nathaniel Tyler Wideman escaped.

“Saw an inmate up on the roof of the detention center and jumped down,” said Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly. “He climbed the wall and fence, got onto the roof and got out.

The sheriff’s office says the 22-year-old was most recently charged this past Friday for possession of a stolen firearm, third degree assault and battery, and breach of peace of an aggravated nature.

“Any inmate who escapes, if they get desperate they could possibly be dangerous,” said Sheriff Kelly.

Other local police departments and state law enforcement agents have been helping in the search with bloodhounds and a helicopter.

“We did find the orange shirt in a drain so he does not have the shirt on this time. We assume he still has the orange pants on,” said Sheriff Kelly.

The sheriff says they’ve searched throughout the area, mostly concentrating on the city limits.

Greenwood police say Wideman was involved in a shooting on Milwee Avenue earlier this month.

“We’re looking at all known associates, previous addresses, previous arrest locations,” said Sheriff Kelly.

He says residents should take precautions. Anyone who sees Wideman should call 9-1-1. There’s a $250 reward for information leading to his capture.

Wideman has a criminal history dating back to 2012. State law enforcement says he’s faced charges such as burglary, criminal domestic violence, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.