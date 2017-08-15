Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice lattes to be sold in grocery stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Get ready, pumpkin spice latte fans.

Starbucks has announced the launch of two new products in fall’s favorite flavor and now you can enjoy the popular drink without stepping foot into a café.

Ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Pumpkin Spice-flavored ground coffee are hitting the shelves of grocery stores, according to the coffee chain.

The bottled lattes will cost $2.79 each and be released later this month.

The ground coffee costs about $10 for an 11-ounce bag and is already available at supermarkets nationwide.

More stories you may like on 7News

SC power company withdraw request to abandon nuclear power plant project South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) has withdrawn a request to shut down construction of two nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer, according to…

SC coaches dispute national report’s safety study A new study from the Korey Stringer Institute ranks South Carolina as one of the worst states for high school sports safety. Several coaches…

Greenville Co. Council reconsiders controversial votes GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council is ready for another round. After voting 11 to 1 to pass an ordinance that will stop the…

Robbery reported in parking lot of Greenville gas station Officers are investigating reports of a robbery in the parking lot of a gas station in Greenville.

Ex-SC trooper who shot man at traffic stop gets 3 years A former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who shot an unarmed man during a traffic stop in 2014 has been sentenced to more than three y…