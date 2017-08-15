Vehicle runs from deputy, crashes, catches fire says report

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – A vehicle ran from deputies Monday night then crashed and caught fire, according to the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they tried to stop a vehicle around 8:45 p.m. on W. Parker Rd. an Hwy 253.

The suspect vehicle fled toward the Woodside area.

Deputies decided not to chase the vehicle due to hazardous conditions.

A short time later the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Woodside Ave. and 3rd Ave.

They say the suspect his another vehicle before hitting a tree.

The people in the unrelated vehicle were not hurt.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle and it was in flames.

They evacuated the driver and a passenger and gave them first aid until EMS arrived.

The driver, Jonpaul Christian Jones, 30, is charged with Failure to Stop for a Blue Light.

The passenger, Ronnie Lewis Grover, 32, is charged with Possession of Cocaine.