VIRAL PHOTO: Boy and cow take nap together at fair

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (WLFA) — One sleepy boy and his cow are taking a much-deserved nap after a long day at the fair.

They may now have won any Iowa State Fair blue ribbons, but Mitchell Miner and his cow Audri totally won the internet.

The duo was caught on camera during a nap after a long day of showing, and the photo went viral.

It has nearly 22,000 interactions and more than 2,000 shares as of Tuesday afternoon.

