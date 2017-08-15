Youth leader, coach, EMT arrested in human trafficking case

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed on Tuesday afternoon that a youth leader, coach, an emergency medical technician, and an Uber driver are among nearly a dozen men facing felony charges in Kingsport human trafficking case.

According to a release, special agents and local investigators conducted an undercover operation to identify potential victims of human trafficking and arrest those seeking to buy illicit sex from a juvenile. The operation took place between July 31 and August 3. Undercover agents posed as young girls on Backpage.com. As a result, agents received numerous texts and phone calls from men across Tennessee and surrounding states.

A total of 11 men responded and paid to have sex with an underage girl. As a result, 12 people were charged — 11 men, one woman — but one has been indicted and has not been arrested.

The TBI says among the men arrested, is Sullivan County youth sports coach and substitute teacher, Brandon R. Summey, of Kingsport, TN. He’s charged with trafficking a person for a commercial sex act, according to the TBI. Evelyn Rafalowski, the director of schools in Sullivan County, said Summey was placed on administrative leave from his position in the school system on Monday. Rafalowski said that he had been employed with the school system since 2008 and was considered a non-faculty coach.

According to a report, Jose Alejandro Rivero, of Elizabethton, TN, is a food service worker in Johnson City at Science Hill High School. According to school officials, Rivero is “suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Samuel McMurry, according to the Washington County – Johnson City EMS, is an EMT who was among the men arrested. News Channel 11 was told he is currently on leave without pay. He was charged with trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony A) and trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony b). His bond was set at $100,000.

And according to the TBI, Matthew S. Still, of Jonesborough, TN is a youth minister at a church in Bristol, TN. He’s charged with trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony A) and trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony b), and sexual battery/ His bond was set at $125,000.

The Kingsport anti-trafficking operation called “Operation Someone Like Me” is the 10th kind in the state between the TBI and partner agencies.

“We have no tolerance for those who would victimize the most vulnerable in our society,” says TBI Deputy Director Jason Locke. “We will continue to conduct these operations across the state and do whatever it takes to bring those trafficking women and children, as well as those supplying the demand, to justice.”

Those charged during the operation are below along with their professions:

Gregory W. Hart of Johnson City, TN — trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony A) $100,000 [retired]

Bradley C. Laws – Green Mountain, NC – trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony A) and trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony b) – $100,000 bond [landscaping]

Samuel Adam McMurry, of Johnson City, TN – trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony A) and trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony b) – $100,000 bond [ Washington County, TN EMT]



Brandon R. Summey, of Kingsport, TN – trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony b) – $75,000 bond [Dick's Sporting Goods, Bristol, TN, head football coach Sullivan North Middle, Asst. baseball coach Sullivan North High, substitute teacher]



Jose Alejandro Rivero, of Elizabethton, TN – trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony b) – $75,000 bond [Food City baker, Johnson City Schools food services]

Joseph D. Miller, of Bristol, TN – trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony A) and trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony b) – $100,000 bond

Israel Cueva Morales, of Johnson City, TN – trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony A) – $100,000 bond

Matthew S. Still, of Jonesborough, TN- trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony A) and trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony b), and sexual battery – $125,000 bond [Customer service at AT&T; and Youth Minister at Restoration Church in Bristol, TN]



Chris K. Ginley, of Jonesborough, TN – trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony A) and trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony b) – $100,000 bond [unemployed]



Kevin J. White, of Kingsport, TN – trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony b) – $10,000 bond [installer]



trafficking a person for commercial sex act (felony b) – $10,000 bond Maegen J. Manis of Kingsport, TN – prostitution

“Many still think this is something that just happens in big cities. The results of this operation prove that’s not the case,” says TBI Director Mark Gwyn. “We want our message to be very clear. Law enforcement officers across the state are watching and we are working together to stop those trying to buy and sell our children for sex.”

Since it began in May 2015, “Operation Someone Like Me” has resulted in 200 arrests/citations.