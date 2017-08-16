3 kids missing from Clinton

CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – Clinton Police say 2 more kids have run away from Thornwell Home and School for Children.

Destiny Porter, 15 went missing Tuesday.

Today her 13-year-old sister and a 15-year-old male also ran away.

Police think they could be with Destiny Porter.

We do not have their names or pictures.

Police say officers are driving around looking for them.

Destiny Porter is described as having black hair, brown eyes, 5’5”, 225 lbs.

She has pierced ears and was last seen wearing a light in color, possibly gray hoodie and black or dark colored pants.

She was seen carrying several bags of her belongings with her when she left.

If you have any information on where they are, contact Clinton Police at 864-833-7512.