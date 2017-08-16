4 charged with murder in stabbing death of man in Pendleton

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Four people have been charged in the stabbing death of a man near Pendleton on August 13.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Kemijai Santrez Antonio Anderson, Jr., 18-year-old Michelle Guadalupe Kirksey, 18-year-old Kailyn Tamia Dupree, and 17-year-old Ahmad Kedauris Neely are each charged with Murder and Criminal Conspiracy.

Neely is also charged with Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Deputies say 49-year-old Charles Hillery of New York was stabbed in the chest, neck, head, and back during an attempted armed robbery at a home on Robinson Street.

The stabbing happened around 2:30am.

According to warrants, Kirksey distracted someone at the home by seducing him so that the male suspects could commit the robbery.

Warrants say that Anderson and Kirksey both confessed to the crime.

Deputies say they are also looking for a 16-year-old juvenile in connection with the stabbing.