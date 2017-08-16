Back to School safety tips

Law enforcement agencies are issue safety tips for the first day of school.

The Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office recommends the following:

The Sheriff’s Office is offering these safety tips for the beginning of the school year:

• Motorists traveling on a two lane road in both directions, regardless of the way the motorists is traveling, are required by law to come to a complete stop if a school bus has deployed its stop sign and its flashing red/amber lights as it either picks up or drops off students. On a roadway with four or more lanes, you are required to stop for a stopped school bus if you traveling in the same direction as the school bus, however, you are not required to stop by law if you are traveling in the opposite direction approaching the stopped school bus. There are fines and points assessed on your license if you violate the law regarding a stopped school bus.

• You are asked to observe the flashing speed limit signs that are posted in the school zones during the select times when the signs are flashing in the morning and afternoon hours. If you are caught speeding during these times in a school zone, you will be ticketed. Please watch for students, crossing guards, officers directing traffic and individuals picking up and dropping off students during these times. As always, avoid distractions, such as eating and using cellular devices, especially in the school zones.

• Especially for the first few weeks after school begins, please allow for extra time when picking up and dropping off students as all motorists will need time to get acquainted with the traffic patterns in the school zones. Also, since it has been a few months since the end of the previous school year, take time to watch out for students at the bus stops. Remember to look out for them because they may not be looking out for you.

BULLYING

School bullying is a concern for everyone that is involved in the education of students and the Sheriff’s Office is offering these tips for parents in regards to trying to determine if their child is being bullied:

• Look for possible evidence of torn or damaged clothes, books or other items.

• Look for signs of stress, such as complaints of head or stomach aches or complaints of sickness. Bear in mind that these symptoms may not exist. Your child may not want to go to school all together.

• Look for signs of a lack of interest in activities, such as doing homework or participating in athletics or avoiding interaction with friends or other social activities. You may also see a loss of appetite or trouble sleeping or your child suffering from nightmares.

• Look for signs for your child feeling helpless or a loss of self-esteem or your child feeling sad all the time.

• There is always the possibility of your child being a bully themselves as a consequence of what they are dealing with.