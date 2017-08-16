Deputy’s son diagnosed with leukemia, Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Dept. raising money

GREENVILLE, SC – A deputy from the Greenville County Sheriff’s office is speaking out, four months after his 2-year-old son, Jack, was diagnosed with leukemia.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster ride,” said Master Deputy John Williams.

“He always wants to play superheroes, play toys. When he asks me to hold him, that’s when I know he’s not feeling well.”

Master Deputy Williams told 7News Wednesday, that he got the bad news in April. The first warning sign was his son’s uncontrollable nose bleed.

“My wife went to go wake Jack up, and she began screaming. I went running in there and his entire bed, his pillows his sheets, were covered in blood.”

Jack was rushed to the hospital and after rounds of tests, was diagnosed with leukemia.

Williams recounted his first thought.

“Honestly… why me? Why us?” he said.

Jack is now on a 3-year treatment plan through Greenville Health System.

“Are you able to stay optimistic through this process?” 7News reporter Kirsten Glavin asked.

“Yes. I’m always optimistic about the future. Every day that he’s alive, and every day that my wife and I and his little brother get to enjoy him, that’s just another day that I’m thankful for.”

The family is not alone through the process.

“When we heard that Jack was diagnosed with leukemia, it was a blow to the team,” said Quincy Whitner, a Deputy with the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Department and close friend of Williams. “We all took it pretty rough.”

Deputy Whitner decided to host a BBQ fundraiser in September with raffles to raise money for medical expenses. He believes a lot of the department will be there for support.

While Williams says he’s grateful, he also wants to give back to children fighting for their lives, much like his son.

“My wife and I feel that we need to donate to an organization that’s going to help other Upstate family’s going through the exact same situation,” he explained.

The Williams family is choosing to donate part of the proceeds from the fundraiser to the non-profit, Clements Kindness.

For more information about the fundraiser, click on the following link:

JackOfficialFlyer