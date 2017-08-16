DSS Hosts Upstate Job Fair

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) The South Carolina Department of Social Service is looking to hire.

The agency held a job fair Wednesday in Greenville in an attempt to find candidates for caseworker and investigator positions.

“Our state is lacking caseworkers so the initiative is to do a hiring event to find those individuals that are committed to helping families and also servicing them,” said Avery Martin, Laurens County DSS Director.

DSS has between 50 to 100 open positions statewide. Martin is looking to fill seven positions in his office.

Other directors who took part in the job fair said it was a success.

“It’s really nice to be able to see people in person,” said Gayle Vickery, Pickens County DSS Director. “It’s not just a piece of paper with somebody’s work history on it. You can actually connect.”

Vickery, who needs to fill five positions, says she’s already identified candidates for follow-up interviews.

If you’d like to apply, you can do so online at http://www.jobs.sc.gov.