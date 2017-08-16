Greenville Co. Schools set to announce 2017-18 Teacher of the Year



GREENVILLE CO, SC (WSPA) – On Wednesday Greenville County Schools will recognize the 2017-18 Teacher of the Year.

Ten finalists were selected last fall when schools and centers nominated their choices.

Nominees submitted detailed applications including their educational history, community involvement and more.

A committee then interviewed teachers and observed them in the classroom before selecting a winner.

The winner will be announced Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. at the TD Convention Center.

The finalists include:

Suzanne Billings, 4th Grade, Plain Elementary School

Jeremy Bowen, Mathematics, J.L. Mann High Academy

Scott Buhr, Physics/Earth Science, Hillcrest High School

David Dejesa, Social Studies/Speech and Debate, Riverside High School

Anjosia Ellerbe, Business Education, Wade Hampton High School

Chancey Greco, English Language Arts, Greenville Middle Academy

Ashley Jenkins, World History, Woodmont High School

Lauren Long, English, Hillcrest Middle School

Thomas McAuliff, 3rd Grade, Taylors Elementary School

Erin Rigot, Communications, League Middle Academy