GSP passenger traffic up almost 9% in June

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Passenger traffic at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is up almost 9 percent in June 2017 compared to June 2016.

According to numbers released Wednesday, the airport’s passenger traffic in June this year was 189,949. That is up from 2016 when passenger traffic for the month was 174,465.

“These are some of the strongest numbers we’ve seen in a while,” said GSP Airport District President and CEO Dave Edwards.

Traffic is also up year-to-date with almost 1 million passengers passing through GSP Airport so far.

Traffic for the year is up 3.4 percent compared to this time last year, 994,499 versus 961,517 in 2016.

The airport recently completed a $125 million terminal renovation project, WINGSPAN.