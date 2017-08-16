Highway Patrol reminds drivers of road rules with school buses

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – It’s back to school time and one of the road laws that is broken time and time again is drivers passing a school bus while it’s stopped. It’s a nationwide problem that hits home in the Upstate.

One bus driver in Anderson County said it doesn’t matter the road or time of day, people are just in a hurry and pass a bus illegally daily. Bus drivers will do their best to check their mirrors, direct the children on when to walk, but sometimes its up to the driver to know when they can and can’t go.

“If you are behind the bus or approaching the bus and you are on a two lane road you need to stop if the stop arm comes out. If you are on a four lane road and traveling in the same direction as the bus you have to stop, but if you are traveling the opposite direction you don’t have to,” said Trooper Joe Hovis.

Passing a bus while it’s stopped doesn’t come without punishment. A citation is over $1,000 and could cost you up to six points on your license.