Lindsey Graham says Trump’s words ‘dividing Americans, not healing them’

WASHINGTON, SC (WSPA) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) today made the following statements about statements President Donald Trumps made Tuesday about the events at Charlottesville.

“Mr. President, I encourage you to try to bring us together as a nation after this horrific event in Charlottesville. Your words are dividing Americans, not healing them.”

“Through his statements yesterday, President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer. I, along with many others, do not endorse this moral equivalency.

“Many Republicans do not agree with and will fight back against the idea that the Party of Lincoln has a welcome mat out for the David Dukes of the world.

“Finally, my thoughts and prayers will be the family and friends of Ms. Heyer as they remember and honor her today.”