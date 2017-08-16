Man accused of kidnapping woman, stealing underwear

LANDRUM, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, tearing up pictures and stealing a pair of her underwear, according to a report from Landrum Police Department.

Cesar Zamora Lopez, 32, of Rutherford St. in Landrum is charged with:

Kidnapping

Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

Burglary 1st Degree

Burglary 2nd Degree

Assault & Battery 2nd Degree

The report says the incident happened on 6-8-2017 between 7 am and 10 am.

The victim said Lopez broke into her home in the 100 block of Park Ave. in Landrum.

She said he broke 6 photos and left them on her bed.

He also disabled the lights by shutting off the main breaker for the home, according to the report.

She said he also stole a pair of her underwear.

He later came to her home and apologized to her for breaking in and doing what he did, according to the woman.

The warrant says Lopez grabbed the victim by both arms and hair and dragged her out the door in the presence of three kids.