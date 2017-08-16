Man sentenced to over 29 years for Hendersonville murder

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man has been convicted of second degree Murder in the death of Deque Taylor in Hendersonville.

District Attorney Greg Newman says Shawn Hollifield was found guilty and sentenced to 354 months in prison.

Another person, Savannah Walker, was found guilty of the murder in April and sentenced to 162 months in prison.

Police say Deque Taylor’s body was found near Hendersonville High School on December 3.

Two others, Shawn Hall and Crystal Hernandez, were charged with Accessory After the Fact in connection with the murder.