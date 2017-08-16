Panthers Give Davis Extension

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Panthers have signed outside linebacker Thomas Davis to a one-year contract extension, keeping him with the team through the 2018 season.

Financial terms were not released by the team on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Davis has returned from three torn ACLs in the same knee earlier in his career to become one of the league’s best linebackers, earning All-Pro honors in 2015 while helping the Panthers reach the Super Bowl.

Davis’ contract was set to expire after this season.

He was drafted by the Panthers in the first round in 2005 and has spent his entire career in Carolina.

Davis said in a release Tuesday “everybody knows how I feel about being a Carolina Panther. This extension solidifies me being here for the rest of my career.”

___

AP NFL website: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)