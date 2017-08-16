Print Your Sign For First Day of School Pictures

By Published: Updated:

We want to see your First Day of School pictures!

Click the link for your grade below and print it.

Take a picture with your kid holding it and post it to our Facebook page, or post it to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #7BackToSchool.  We might use your picture on air on 7News Daybreak in the morning.

By J. Wingreen PhotographyWays to take the perfect back-to-school picture
Julie Wingreen gives some pointers on taking the best back-to-school picture.

First Day of School Picture Printable Sign for Pre-kindergarten Click to Print First Day of School Picture Printable Sign for Kindergarten Click to Print First Day of School Picture Printable Sign for 1st Grade Click to Print
First Day of School Picture Printable Sign for 2nd Grade Click to Print First Day of School Picture Printable Sign for 3rd Grade Click to Print First Day of School Picture Printable Sign for 4th Grade Click to Print
First Day of School Picture Printable Sign for 5th Grade Click to Print First Day of School Picture Printable Sign for 6th Grade Click to Print First Day of School Picture Printable Sign for 7th Grade Click to Print
First Day of School Picture Printable Sign for 8th Grade Click to Print First Day of School Picture Printable Sign for 9th Grade Click to Print First Day of School Picture Printable Sign for 10th Grade Click to Print
First Day of School Picture Printable Sign for 11th Grade Click to Print First Day of School Picture Printable Sign for 12th Grade Click to Print

