Spartanburg Co. sales tax referendum question released

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The format of the referendum for a penny sales tax, to pay for a new Spartanburg County courthouse has been released.

Spartanburg County voters will decide in November, whether to have a 6-year sales tax increase. The increase is expected to pull in nearly $37 million a year from purchases in the county and city.

The county has paid more than $700,000 in a year for maintenance to county buildings for mold remediation.

With the penny sales tax increase, the county would be able to build a new county courthouse on the same property for $151,000,000. They would also be able to build a joint city/county building that would also house the police department in the current city hall for $65,000,000.

The county has posted an informational site for questions about the referendum, click here.

To view a copy of that referendum, click here: County Tax Referendum