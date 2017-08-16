Spartanburg Dist. 7 names new elementary school

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District 7 says their new elementary school will be named Drayton Mills Elementary School.

The school is under construction across from Houston Elementary School on Skylyn Drive, east of Spartanburg.

Drayton Mills Elementary School will replace Houston Elementary and Chapman Elementary.

The school is located on land donated by Pacolet Milliken Enterprises. Pacolet Milliken provided the financing for the Drayton Mills re-development.

The elementary school is scheduled to open in 2018.