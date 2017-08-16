Strickland Makes Coaches Hall Of Fame

SC Football Coaches Hall Of Fame
The South Carolina Football Coaches Association is proud to announce its 2017 Hall of Fame inductees for the fourth Hall of Fame Class. Combined, these 8 Coaches have 233 years as a head football coach; they have won 2031 Game and 31 state football championships.
The Banquet to honor these coaches will be on Friday, December 8, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Landmark Resort at 1501 South Ocean Boulevard in Myrle Beach.
South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame – 2017 Class
David Berry: Blackville-Hilda 1988 – Present (28 Years +)
Won 257 games
Won Three State Championships
Six times upper and lower state champs
Won Thirteen Region Championships
Twenty-four consecutive winning seasons
Jackie Hayes: Dillon 1992 – Present (25 Years +)
Won 292 Games
Won Six State Championships – four in a Row
17 Lower State Championship appearances
Eight statewide Coach of the Year Awards
Member of the S.C. House of Representatives since 1998
J.W. “Whinny” Ingram: Lexington 1935 – 1970 (36 Years)
Won 218 Games
Won Three State Championships
He coached every sport at Lexington, drove the bus and acted as the janitor
Four sport letterman at Newberry College
Member of Four other Hall of Fames
Lewis Lineberger: Hartsville, Johnsonville 1984 – Present (32 Years +)
Won 250 games
Won Two State Championships
Coached five State Runner Ups
Named Coach of the Year by three publications
Region Coach of the Year eight times
Jewell McLaurin: Lake View 1983-2007 (25 Years)
Won 259 Games
Won Four State Championships
Coached four State Runner Ups
Won State Championship in Basketball in 1981-82
Bennie McMurray: Lewisville; Waddell -N.C.; and Lancaster 1986 – 2013 (28 Years)
Won 219 Games
Won Three State Championships
Coached four State Runner Ups
Region Coach of the Year 16 times
Baseball teams won five State Championships
Jim Ringer: Columbia, Conway, Rock Hill 1975- 2004 (29 Years)
Won 227 Games
Won Two State Championships
Coached two State Runner Ups
The last three teams at Rock Hill complied a 39-3 record
The Ringer Family established the Brett Ringer Scholarship, for his son, and has awarded more the $100,000 to help deserving seniors and coach’s children across the state.
Phil Strickland: RSM, BC, BL, Gaffney, and Newberry 1987-present (30 Years +)
Won 309 Games
Won Five State Championships
Coached Five State Runner Ups
In three other Hall of Fames
Coached 5 Players that played in the NFL