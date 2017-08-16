Strickland Makes Coaches Hall Of Fame

SC Football Coaches Hall Of Fame

The South Carolina Football Coaches Association is proud to announce its 2017 Hall of Fame inductees for the fourth Hall of Fame Class. Combined, these 8 Coaches have 233 years as a head football coach; they have won 2031 Game and 31 state football championships.

The Banquet to honor these coaches will be on Friday, December 8, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Landmark Resort at 1501 South Ocean Boulevard in Myrle Beach.

South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame – 2017 Class

David Berry: Blackville-Hilda 1988 – Present (28 Years +)

Won 257 games

Won Three State Championships

Six times upper and lower state champs

Won Thirteen Region Championships

Twenty-four consecutive winning seasons

Jackie Hayes: Dillon 1992 – Present (25 Years +)

Won 292 Games

Won Six State Championships – four in a Row

17 Lower State Championship appearances

Eight statewide Coach of the Year Awards

Member of the S.C. House of Representatives since 1998

J.W. “Whinny” Ingram: Lexington 1935 – 1970 (36 Years)

Won 218 Games

Won Three State Championships

He coached every sport at Lexington, drove the bus and acted as the janitor

Four sport letterman at Newberry College

Member of Four other Hall of Fames

Lewis Lineberger: Hartsville, Johnsonville 1984 – Present (32 Years +)

Won 250 games

Won Two State Championships

Coached five State Runner Ups

Named Coach of the Year by three publications

Region Coach of the Year eight times

Jewell McLaurin: Lake View 1983-2007 (25 Years)

Won 259 Games

Won Four State Championships

Coached four State Runner Ups

Won State Championship in Basketball in 1981-82

Bennie McMurray: Lewisville; Waddell -N.C.; and Lancaster 1986 – 2013 (28 Years)

Won 219 Games

Won Three State Championships

Coached four State Runner Ups

Region Coach of the Year 16 times

Baseball teams won five State Championships

Jim Ringer: Columbia, Conway, Rock Hill 1975- 2004 (29 Years)

Won 227 Games

Won Two State Championships

Coached two State Runner Ups

The last three teams at Rock Hill complied a 39-3 record

The Ringer Family established the Brett Ringer Scholarship, for his son, and has awarded more the $100,000 to help deserving seniors and coach’s children across the state.

Phil Strickland: RSM, BC, BL, Gaffney, and Newberry 1987-present (30 Years +)

Won 309 Games

Won Five State Championships

Coached Five State Runner Ups

In three other Hall of Fames

Coached 5 Players that played in the NFL