Tanglewood Middle School Gets New Principal

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) Greenville County students will head back to school in less than a week and some of them will be greeted by new administrators. Tanglewood Middle School is one of 17 school that will have a new principal.

Edward Anderson, a former assistant principal at Tanglewood, has been promoted to the top job. Anderson credits his experience with preparing him for this assignment.

“I’ve been here as an assistant principal so I feel like I know the needs of the staff, I know the needs of the community and I know the needs of the students,” Anderson said.

Anderson, a former Teacher of the Year, is responsible for 750 students and about 50 teachers. At 30, he is the youngest principal in the district.

Greenville County Schools also added more than 500 teachers to its staff. School starts August 22.