Wellford man leads trooper on chase across state line, Hwy Patrol says

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Wellford man is accused of leading a trooper on a chase that ended in a head-on crash.

The Georgia Highway Patrol says the chase began near Toccoa around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A trooper tried to stop a speeding motorcycle on Highway 17, but the driver refused to stop, according to the Highway Patrol.

The suspect is identified as Anthony Jevae Turner, 23, of Wellford.

Troopers say Turner fled through Toccoa on Big A Road.

The pursuit continued on Highway 123 into Oconee County where troopers say Turner crashed head on into a car.

Turner was fleeing on the wrong side of the road when he crashed on Highway 76/123 in Seneca, according to the Highway Patrol.

Turner was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol says the driver of the car that Turner hit suffered minor injuries. There were no passengers in the car.

Turner faces multiple charges.

He will be extradited to Georgia after he’s released from the hospital.

This isn’t Turner’s first brush with the law.

Criminal records shows Turner was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and other crimes in Spartanburg County earlier this year.

In May, Turner pled guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle and a traffic crime. He received a five-year prison sentence, suspended to 33 days of time he had served, according to court records.

@ – WARRANT OCCURS WITH MORE THAN ONE SID NUMBER