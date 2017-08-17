Asheville school off lockdown after shooting

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking for your to find suspects in a shooting that locked down a school.

It happened on the 400 block of Depot St. on Thursday.

Police say a vehicle had multiple people inside and fired at least four shots out of the vehicle.

They say no injuries were reported.

Asheville Middle School was on lockdown. That lockdown was lifted at 12:26 p.m.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050.