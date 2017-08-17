Clemson University reports decrease in Greek life violations

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Clemson University says there’s been a substantial decrease in major violations among fraternities on campus after implementing changes.

The university released a joint statement with the family of Tucker Hipps Thursday morning, two weeks after the family settled a lawsuit over their son’s death.

Hipps died while on a run with his fraternity pledge class at Clemson in 2014.

Earlier this month, his parents settled a wrongful death lawsuit in the case, filed against Clemson University, the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and three fraternity members.

In the Thursday statement, the university says it’s seen a substantial decrease in major charges and violations among fraternities.

That includes increased education on hazing, alcohol, sexual misconduct and academic success from a one-day session, to now, a four-week series for each new Greek member.

The university says the Hipps family supports these efforts. Clemson also praised them for helping to get the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act passed in South Carolina.

It requires colleges in the state to post information online detailing any misconduct of fraternities and sororities.