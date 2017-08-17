Detour in place for I-385 southbound at I-85 for Thurs. night

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – I-385 southbound at the interchange with I-85 will be closed Thursday night while crews continue work on the Gateway Project.

Drivers headed south on I-385 will be rerouted to I-85 southbound and will need to turn around at Laurens Road (Exit 48A) then back up I-85 northbound and will be able to exit onto I-385 southbound (Exit 51B).

The detour will be in place from 10:00pm to 5:00am.

Signs will be in place directing traffic around the work.

Workers will be installing steel girders across I-385 southbound for a future I-385N to I-85S connector ramp.