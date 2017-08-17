Help find missing man Gary Boatwright from Marion

(NEWS RELEASE) – The Marion Police Department are in search of a missing person, last seen 08/14/2017.

Gary Boatwright left the Men’s Shelter at 1300 on Monday, August 14th enroute to work at Baxter Healthcare. Boatwright did not arrive at work has not been seen since. He left driving a black 2003 Saturn Ion (NC plate # EMY-6610).

Boatwright is described as a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall, and weighs between 170-180 pounds. Unknown clothing description.

Anyone with any information concerning Boatwright’s whereabouts is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 828-652-5205 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 828-652-4000.