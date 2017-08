T.L. Hanna is coming off a 6-5 season and will enter this year with new head coach Jeff Herron calling the shots. Coach Herron likes to run a wing-T offense that helped him to 5 state titles during his coaching days in Georgia.

The Yellow Jackets return 2-year starting quarterback Alex Meredith as well as WR’s A.J. Bryant and Reel Wise.

Defensively the team will be led by defensive ends, Zach Pickens and Devonte Jones as well as defensive back, Tylei Morrison.