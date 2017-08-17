Local undocumented immigrant: “I am very fearful of deportation”

By Kirsten Glavin

kglavin@wspa.com

@kirstenglavin

GREENVILLE, SC – Roughly 100 people gathered in downtown Greenville Thursday night to show support for The Dream Act, a bill introduced in July that would give undocumented immigrant children raised in the United States a chance at U.S. citizenship.

The Dream Act of 2017 was announced by several Senators, including Lindsey Graham, who has expressed his desire for the legislation to move along quickly.

There are stipulations that candidates must meet in order to be considered, including legal permanent resident status for at least 5 years.

“I am very fearful of deportation,” Isle Isidro, an undocumented immigrant living in Greer told 7News. “Having the documented status does not mean that I’m not at question for being deported at any point. At any given point if Trump decides to remove DACA, which is an executive order and he has the power to do so, I will be sent home.”

Many undocumented immigrants are protected by the deferred action for childhood arrivals, or DACA. The future of the program, however, is up in the air. Congress has the opportunity to shut it down this September.

“With the Dream Act, I feel that fear will no longer be,” said Isidro.

Isidro did however say that she is optimistic that people will be supportive.

“Knowledge is power and if you look into the different DACA students, you’ll see that they have a lot to offer the community.”