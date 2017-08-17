Man dies after hitting tree in Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A 50-year-old man has died after a crash on Jackson Grove Road in Greenville County.

According to Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on Jackson Grove Road when he ran off the right side of the road before hitting a mailbox and a tree.

The crash happened near Walker Road just before 5:30pm.

The coroner says the driver was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died.

According to Highway Patrol, the victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.