Thursday night in Columbia, a couple of Byrnes Rebel greats, Marcus Lattimore and Prince Miller made their head coaching debuts by facing each other as Heathwood Hall played host to Oakbrook Prep.

The Highlanders got the win 42-7 to give Lattimore his first career win as a high school head coach.

Prince Miller won the 2005 Mr. Football award while Marcus Lattimore earned the Palmetto state’s top high school honor in 2009.