Pickens County schools expand SRO program

PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) – As kids headed back to school in Pickens County on Thursday, there were some new faces in the elementary schools. It’s part of an expansion program to the Pickens County SRO program. Four new full time school resource officers are at schools in the outlying areas of the county to help with response times for situations like what happened at Townville Elementary last year.

But safety is only a small part of their job, Sheriff Rick Clark said it’s an opportunity for these kids to have role models and mentors within law enforcement.

“Career center at Liberty there’s a great bond there we see people who have moved and our officers get about as great of a thrill to see someone graduate and move forward as the parents do a lot and we really think this is going to multiple at the elementary level,” Clark said.

But the expansion did not come without a cost. The school district put up $200,000 from last years tax increase for the program.