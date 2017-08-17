SC state courts close Monday at noon

The Supreme Court of SC has announced that state courts will be closed at noon on August 21.

The say the eclipse may disrupt court operations statewide and they are considering the safety and well-being of court participants.

This affects Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Circuit Court, and Family Court.

Pursuant to the provisions of S.C. Const. Art. V, §4, I find that a total solar eclipse expected to be visible across South Carolina on Monday, August 21, 2017, may disrupt court operations statewide. In consideration of the safety and well-being of court participants, I find it necessary to issue this order. IT IS ORDERED that proceedings in the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Circuit Court, and Family Court are cancelled statewide on Monday, August 21, 2017, beginning at noon. All S.C. Judicial Department employees are excused on Monday, August 21, 2017, beginning at noon. This includes SCJD employees statewide and in the Supreme Court and John C. Calhoun buildings. SCJD managers and supervisors may stagger employee departure times, depending on the traffic conditions. However, all state judicial officers and employees shall follow the decisions made by county government officials in regards to office delays or closings as a result of this event, should those decisions go beyond a noon, Monday, August 21, 2017, closing.

All county and municipal employees working within the Unified Judicial System shall follow the decisions made by the respective county or municipal government officials in regards to office delays or closings, should those decisions go beyond a noon, Monday, August 21, 2017, closing.

In the event of an entire-day closure on the county level, the Chief Judge for administrative purposes at all levels may direct that certain matters or proceedings go forward despite the closure, and shall ensure that bond hearings continue to be conducted at least once a day.

The provisions of this Order are effective immediately.

s/Donald W. Beatty

Donald W. Beatty

Chief Justice of South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina