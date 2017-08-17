Shred and pill drop in Mills River Friday

(NEWS RELEASE) – The Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced a shred and pill drop event for Aug. 18.

Mills River – Document Shred/Pill Drop

Friday, August 18 from 10:00am to 1:00pm

124 Town Center Drive, Mills River

Sponsors: Local Government Federal Credit Union, Town of Mills River, Hope Rx, TRIAD, HCSO

*Document Shred & Drug Take Back

The public is always welcome to bring their unused/expired medications to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office lobby located at 100 North Grove Street during regular business hours (Monday-Friday 8am-5pm).

Prescription pills, capsules, ointments, vitamins, liquids in their original containers, inhalers and patches are accepted. Radioactive chemotherapy medications and sharps/needles/EpiPens cannot be accepted.

Over 5,414 pounds of medication have been collected and destroyed since Sheriff Charles McDonald implemented the drug disposal program in 2013. The Sheriff’s Office provides citizens with this free, environmentally safe, and convenient way to dispose of medications from their homes, reducing the possibility of accidental or intentional misuse or theft.