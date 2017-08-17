USC Guard Felder Suspended Indefinitely

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina guard Rakym Felder has been suspended indefinitely and won’t attend classes this fall, another blow to a thinning Gamecock backcourt that reached the Final Four this past April.

Felder’s status was announced by coach Frank Martin on Wednesday.

Felder had been suspended since June 30 for his involvement in a fight outside a bar. He was arrested July 13 and charged with assault and battery.

Martin said Felder’s suspension was due to some “unfortunate decisions” the sophomore made.

Felder played a significant role as a backup, seeing action in 36 games last season. He was counted on to fill a starting spot in the backcourt this season since the Gamecocks lost three senior guards and sophomore P.J. Dozier, who turned pro.

