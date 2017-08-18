$10,000 reward offered in Forest City murders

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the murders of two people in Forest City in May.

Police say information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Stephanie Walker and Akir Hooper.

Walker and Hooper shot at killed at a home on Arlington Street on May 19.

Two juveniles were home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

At the time, police said they believed the shooting was not a random act and was premeditated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-286-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible can result in a $10,000 reward.