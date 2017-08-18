16-year-old charged with murder in stabbing death of man in Pendleton

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A fifth teen has been charged in the stabbing death of a man, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 13th, on Robinson Street in Pendleton.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Charles Lennerd Hillery of New York.

Hillery was pronounced dead at the scene at about 2:52 a.m., the coroner’s office says.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Kemijai Santrez Antonio Anderson Jr., 18-year-old Michelle Guadalupe Kirksey, 18-year-old Kailyn Tamia Dupree, and 17-year-old Ahmad Kedauris Neely are each charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

Neely is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with murder and conspiracy in connection with the stabbing death of Hillery.

He has been taken to the juvenile detention facility in Greenville.

Deputies say Hillery was stabbed multiple times in his chest, neck, head, and back during an attempted armed robbery at a home on Robinson Street.

According to warrants, Michelle Guadalupe Kirksey distracted someone at the home by seducing him so that the male suspects could commit the robbery.

Warrants state that Kirksey and Anderson confessed to the crime.

