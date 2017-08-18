4 arrested after monument vandalized in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Four people have been arrested after a report that the Vance Monument had been vandalized, according to the Asheville Police Department.

The incident happened at about 7:40 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived on scene, they say a group of protesters were trying to vandalize the smaller “Robert E. Lee” monument.

Protesters say they gathered there a week after the deadly Charlottesville riots which focused on the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue. They say they were answering the national call to remove confederate monuments.

The four who were arrested were:

Nicole Townsend, 27

Amy Cantrell, 45

Hillary Brown, 30

Adrienne Sigmon, 34

Each person was charged with Damage to Real Property.

Asheville Police say they will be doing more regular checks around their monuments.

