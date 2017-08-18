Anti-hate protesters flood in amid rumors of white supremacist rally in NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Anti-hate protesters flooded downtown Durham just after 12 p.m. Friday amid rumors that a white supremacist rally was set to take place.

Because of concerns surrounding the potential for a white supremacist rally, Durham County closed four buildings in anticipation of the rally at the courthouse Friday afternoon.

The buildings closed are:

Durham County Administration Building

Durham Criminal Justice Resource Building

Durham County Engineering and Environmental Services

Judicial Annex

The YMCA’s Downtown Durham and American Tobacco YMCA branches are also closed Friday.

GoDurham buses are still in operation but are being rerouted around the protest area downtown.

Durham Sheriff Mike Andrew released a statement saying his deputies are looking into the rumored rally.

“The Sheriff’s Office is thoroughly researching the potential of several groups with opposing viewpoints holding demonstrations in Durham. This is partly why the Sheriff’s Office continues to remind demonstrators to first obtain a permit and most importantly, abide by the law. I expect demonstrators to conduct themselves in such a manner that is legal and respectful of the Durham County community. Again, I call upon city and county leaders to establish rules for demonstrators.”

Durham City councilmember Jillian Johnson tweeted that a rally would take place downtown.

Scratch Bakery said it is closing at 11:45 a.m. to avoid any problems.

Friday’s events come as the last four of the eight protesters arrested in connection with destroying a Confederate momentum appeared in court.

Scott Holmes, the attorney for the protesters, said his clients have been receiving death threats since the monument was toppled Monday.

“By phone, by social media, by email, it also appears that folks are calling in false charges against them to police who then have to investigate. So there’s a variety of ways in which they are already being harassed,” Holmes said.

