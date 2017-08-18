Clemson professor finds 7 common “dirty food habits”

(WSPA) – A Clemson University professor and food scientist has been studying just how much bacteria people spread with “dirty food habits.”

Paul Dawson, along with a group of undergraduate and graduate students, say they found seven things that tend to spread the most bacteria: Double-dipping, the five-second rule, blowing out candles on a cake, the beer pong ball, eating popcorn, restaurants menus, and getting lemon in your drinks.

The group tested double-dipping by dipping chips in salsa, chocolate, and cheese. They say double-dipping salsa had five times the risk of bacteria because it can fall off the chip easier than chocolate or cheese.

Dawson and his students tested the five second rule by leaving food for five, 30, and 60 seconds. Dawson says there was enough bacteria on food after five seconds that it is not a good idea to eat.

The study also found that blowing out candles created 15 times more bacteria on the frosting of a cake.

Professor Dawson has been researching bacteria and “dirty food habits” for three decades.