Clemson University freshmen move onto campus

PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) – The streets were packed as the first day of Clemson University move in day kicked off. From lamps to boxes to suitcases, you name it, it was unloaded from hundreds of cars as more than 700 new students moved onto campus.

While it was an exciting day for students as they get ready for classes, it was a monumental day for the parents who were dropping them off.

“Just watching her grow up and get her education go on to do great things, meet new people, she’s just getting ready to go on and have a lot of fun,” said Dawn Brooks, Clemson parent.

Move in continues through the weekend and classes start on Wednesday with more than 6,000 students on campus this year. The official “Welcome Back” festivities will happen in the evening after the first day of classes.