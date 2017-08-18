Crews searching after reported drowning at Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A drowning was reported at Lake Hartwell last night, according to S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

DNR says two brothers from Anderson were on a boat at about 8:00 p.m. Thursday when they jumped into the water without life jackets.

They say the brothers were unable to get back to the boat, and that the boat stayed in gear.

One brother started having problems and went under, DNR says.

About 45 minutes later, another boater came by and picked up the other brother and called 911.

Search crews were called out last night and are still out on the water today in Singing Pines, near Big Water Marina.

The identities of the brothers have not yet been released.

This incident is being investigated.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

